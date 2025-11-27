Alvarado logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Alvarado led the Pelicans in scoring and plus/minus (plus-23) in this one, and he started over Jeremiah Fears for the overtime period. Alvarado has been heating up over the past two games, posting averages of 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.0 triples and 2.0 steals per contest.