Alvarado isn't in the starting lineup Wednesday against Minnesota, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
After earning a spot-start in the Pelicans' win over the Pacers on Monday, the guard returns to his normal role off the bench. Alvarado is averaging 9.2 points and 3.1 assists per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Tallies three steals in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Starting against Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Available Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Tabbed as probable•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Contributes 20 points off bench•