The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Alvarado (ankle) is expected to return to full team practice in 1-2 weeks.

Alvarado sprained his right ankle during an offseason workout but has progressing well recently. He's been doing light on-court work recently, and it's encouraging that he has a timetable for full participation in practice. It's possible he'll be able to return to game action shortly after, but it also wouldn't be surprising to face some restrictions once he's cleared to return.