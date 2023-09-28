Alvarado (ankle) is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately 2-3 weeks, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Alvarado suffered a right ankle sprain during an offseason workout that could keep him out for most, if not all, of the preseason. However, the third-year point guard should be healthy for the Pelicans' regular-season opener on Oct. 25 against Memphis.
