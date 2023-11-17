Alvardo (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

As expected, Alvardo has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a 12th straight game due to start the campaign. However, coach Willie Green said it's possible the backup guard will make his season debut during the second half of New Orleans' back-to-back set versus Minnesota on Saturday.