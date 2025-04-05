Alvarado accumulated 27 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

The Pelicans are doing their level-best to tank, but Alvarado seems to have missed the memo. He's played exceptionally well during the West Coast swing, and they have somehow managed to win some games with Alvarado at the helm. The team will kick the tires and try out some developmental players during the final week, but Alavrado will likely remain in the starting lineup.