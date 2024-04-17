Alvarado logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game loss to the Lakers.

Alvarado closed the game Tuesday, providing the Pelicans with plenty of energy off the bench. He served as the primary ball handler down the stretch, making several key plays, particularly on the offensive end. He did appear to suffer two separate ankle injuries during the second half, something that the medical staff will be monitoring ahead of Friday's must-win matchup against either the Warriors or the Kings.