Alvarado finished Sunday's 146-110 victory over the Spurs with 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

The Pelicans put this game away in a hurry, allowing Alvarado to feast in garbage time. In the final six minutes of the fourth quarter, Alvarado racked up nine of his 16 points to help him secure a new season-best mark. Alvarado is likely to be an inconsistent source of fantasy value as long as CJ McCollum and Dyson Daniels are healthy.