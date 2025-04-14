Alvarado ended Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder with 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

After both Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (shoulder) went down, Alvarado handled an expanded role for the Pelicans down the stretch of the year. Alvarado averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes through his last nine games of the regular season, but he logged 3.6 turnovers per contest and shot just 36.5 percent from the field during this stretch. Alvarado figures to begin the 2025-26 campaign in a reserve capacity, assuming the Pelicans are healthier.