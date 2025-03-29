Alvarado notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to Golden State.

Alvarado has been assigned the task of running the Pelicans' offense due to the many injuries the team has suffered in the backcourt, and the results haven't been encouraging. Over five starts, Alvarado is averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He should have a decent floor due to his starting role, but Alvarado's lack of efficiency -- he's made 37 percent of his shots in that span -- certainly hurts his upside.