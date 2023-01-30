Alvarado closed Sunday's 135-110 loss to the Bucks with 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Alvarado struggled a bit with his shot, but he managed to drain three attempts from downtown and had success at the charity stripe to salvage his bottom line. Alvarado has started nine games in his second season with the Pelicans, but the starts haven't radically affected his usual minutes. He'll hold some value if McCollum is unable to play with his thumb injury, making him a waiver wire consideration for the week.