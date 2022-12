Alvarado logged 38 points (12-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Alvarado followed a season-high-tying scoring total Friday by leading New Orleans in scoring with a new season-high mark in Sunday's victory. Alvarado connected on a season-best eight threes, now tallying 15 or more points in four games this season.