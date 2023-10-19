Alvarado (ankle) participated in non-contact portions of Thursday's practice session, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Alvarado missed the entire preseason due to a right ankle sprain that he sustained in late September, but the hope has been that he'd be ready for Opening Night against the Grizzlies on Oct. 25. While he'll presumably have to ramp up his intensity in practice before he's cleared to suit up, it's encouraging to at least see him practicing in a limited fashion.