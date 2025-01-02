Alvarado (hamstring) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
The point guard's injury status may be a formality, as he mentioned earlier Thursday that he would play. Alvarado has missed 23 straight games and will be a welcome addition to the backcourt when he returns to the floor for New Orleans. He is averaging a career-high 10.7 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.
