Alvarado closed with 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-88 loss to the Magic.

Alvarado was unable to repeat his outstanding performance from the loss to the Cavaliers on Friday when he scored a season-high 27 points while going 7-for-7 from beyond the arc. However, he posted his second straight game with at least 20 points and scored in double digits for the fifth time in six starts. He's stepping up for the Pelicans amid a rough stretch since four of the projected five starters are injured. Since being promoted to a starting role, Alvarado is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 44.7 percent from deep.