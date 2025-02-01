Alvarado chipped in 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celtics.
Alvarado started the game on the bench but ended up playing a heavy dose of minutes following the season-ending Achilles injury sustained by Dejounte Murray. Given how depleted the Pelicans are in the backcourt, expect Alvarado to possibly move into a starting role, or at the very least, to see a sizable uptick in his minutes. Alvarado has scored in double digits in just 11 of his appearances this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Exits game due to injury•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores nine points in 12 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Three steals in return•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Will be limited Friday•