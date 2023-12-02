Alvarado (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Alvarado missed Friday's win over the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain and may be sidelined for a second straight game Saturday. If he remains out, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are candidates for increased roles, as CJ McCollum (chest/rest), Trey Murphy (rest) and Matt Ryan (elbow) are also out.
