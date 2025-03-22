Alvarado is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.

Alvarado has started the last two games for a depleted Pelicans team, but he might be in danger of missing a game for the first time since early February due to a non-COVID illness. Given how depleted the Pelicans are, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton are options to start at point guard if Alvarado can't go Sunday.