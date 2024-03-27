Alvarado (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Alvarado left Tuesday's loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter due to right hip soreness and may miss an additional contest. If the backup point guard is sidelined, Jordan Hawkins could carve out meaningful minutes off the bench, especially with Brandon Ingram (knee) sidelined for a few weeks.