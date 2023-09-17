Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout, putting his training camp availability at risk, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado was beginning to ramp up for the start of training camp after he missed the FIBA World Cup due to a lower leg injury he suffered at the end of the 2022-23 season but unfortunately suffered an ankle sprain during a workout. At this point, it is unknown whether or not Alvarado will be available for training camp or the Pelicans' first preseason game on October 10.