Alvarado is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain.
Alvarado was a late addition to the injury report following the morning shootaround. Given how many injuries the Pelicans are dealing with, it would be a brutal blow for the team if Alvarado is unable to play. Players such as Antonio Reeves, Jaylen Nowell and Javonte Green could potentially see an uptick in minutes as a result of this news.
