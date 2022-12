Alvarado (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado exited Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a rib contusion but underwent X-rays that came back negative. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Friday, but Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels are candidates to see increased run if Alvarado is unavailable.