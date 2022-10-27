Alvarado (back spasms) is listed questionable for Friday's matchup against the Suns.
Alvarado started the previous game with Herbert Jones (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Zion Williamson (hip) out and played 26 minutes, recording 13 points, three assists and three steals. Accompanying Alvarado as new additions to Friday's injury report are Dyson Daniels (ankle) and CJ McCollum (finger).
