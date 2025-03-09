Alvarado (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Alvarado was also listed as questionable due to left hip soreness before playing in Saturday's loss to Houston, and he could miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set. If the 26-year-old point guard joins CJ McCollum (rest) on the sideline Sunday, Jordan Hawkins, Antonio Reeves and Bruce Brown could see an uptick in playing time.