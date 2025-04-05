Alvarado is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right calf soreness.
Alvarado has been operating as the Pelicans' starting point guard in recent games, and losing him would leave the team's backcourt even thinner. If Alvarado doesn't suit up Sunday, Elfrid Payton will be in line to see more minutes in the backcourt.
