Alvarado (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Alvarado missed the loss to the Bucks on Sunday due to right calf soreness, and the same injury has him questionable to play Tuesday. If he can't go, then expect Elfrid Payton to operate as the point guard in Tuesday's matchup. Prior to the injury, Alvarado had started in eight games in a row with averages of 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.