Alvarado finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics.

Despite a poor shooting performance from distance, Alvarado ratcheted up the volume to hit double figures in the scoring column for the fourth game in a row. Though Alvarado has delivered most of his fantasy value in the assists, steals and three-pointers categories, his willingness of late to put up more shots can only be seen as a positive development for his outlook. Friday's game aside, Alvarado has typically gotten his points efficiently; he's shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three-point range on the season.