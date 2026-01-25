Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Ready to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado (oblique) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Alvarado will make his return to action for the first time since Jan. 6 after missing nine consecutive games while recovering from a left oblique strain. Over his last five appearances prior to getting hurt, Alvarado has averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per contest.
