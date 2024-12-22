Alvarado (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Alvarado hasn't played since he sustained a left hamstring strain Nov. 11, though the Pelicans announced in early December that he was progressing well in his rehab. The 26-year-old's next chance to make his return to game action will come Thursday against the Rockets.
