Alvarado won't take the floor during Tuesday's Summer League contest versus Atlanta, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Alvarado played a lot recently with the Puerto Rican national team and the Pelicans don't want to overload him during the summer session. Per Will Guillory of The Athletic, Alvarado is likely done for the remainder of Summer League and will instead presumably shift his focus to training camp in the fall. The second-year guard is fresh off of signing a multi-year contract with the Pelicans and should log plenty of minutes off the bench again in 2022-23.