Alvarado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game at Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old made a spot start Sunday with CJ McCollum (thumb) and Brandon Ingram (toe) inactive and posted 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists and three rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench Tuesday with McCollum and Ingram back in the lineup. Alvarado is averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.9 minutes when coming off the bench this season.