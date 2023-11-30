Alvarado (ankle) has returned to Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado departed from Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after tweaking his right ankle -- the same ankle that held him out for nearly the first month of the season. His re-appearance should issue confidence for fantasy managers moving forward.
