Alvarado will come off the bench during Friday's matchup against the Spurs.

CJ McCollum's return to the starting lineup following a four-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols will shift Alvarado back to his usual bench role. Across 15 games as a reserve, Alvarado has averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.