Alvarado will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Clippers.

With Zion Williamson (hip) drawing back into the starting five Sunday, Alvarado's two-game run in the starting five will come to an end. Alvarado averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in in 27.5 minutes between those starts, and even though he's back on the bench, he shouldn't see a significant dip in playing time with two other regular starters in Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herbert Jones (knee) still out of the lineup.