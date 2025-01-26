Now Playing

Alvarado (undisclosed) returned in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Alvardo went to the locker room in the second quarter due to an undisclosed injury. The issue doesn't appear to be severe, as Alvarado checked in for CJ McCollum at the 7:32 mark in the third quarter.

