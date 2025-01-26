Alvarado (undisclosed) returned in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Alvardo went to the locker room in the second quarter due to an undisclosed injury. The issue doesn't appear to be severe, as Alvarado checked in for CJ McCollum at the 7:32 mark in the third quarter.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Exits game due to injury•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores nine points in 12 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Three steals in return•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Will be limited Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Getting green light Friday•