Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Rips away two steals in 22 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado closed with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 122-90 loss to the Celtics.
Alvarado didn't log a single second through the Pelicans' first two games of the season, but with New Orleans showing a lackadaisical effort on defense Monday night, Grand Theft Alvarado was finally tagged in. He did do a good job of shifting their energy and effort on defense, so it'll be interesting to see if he can remain in the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
