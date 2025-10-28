Alvarado closed with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 122-90 loss to the Celtics.

Alvarado didn't log a single second through the Pelicans' first two games of the season, but with New Orleans showing a lackadaisical effort on defense Monday night, Grand Theft Alvarado was finally tagged in. He did do a good job of shifting their energy and effort on defense, so it'll be interesting to see if he can remain in the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.