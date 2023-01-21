Alvarado finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes in Friday's 123-110 loss to the Magic.

Alvarado's playing time has been on the rise of late, with the second-year guard reaching the 30-minute mark in three of his past four contests while averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch. If Alvarado can maintain that level of playing time, he would have some appeal in 12-team category leagues, but he'll be a prime candidate to lose some minutes whenever the Pelicans clear Brandon Ingram (toe) or Zion Williamson (hamstring) to play again.