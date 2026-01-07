Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado will not suit up for Wednesday's game in Atlanta due to left oblique soreness.
The 27-year-old veteran is getting the night off on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but considering he's just dealing with some soreness in his oblique, there's a decent chance he'll be able to get back out there for Friday's game against the Wizards. With Alvarado watching from the sidelines Wednesday night, Jordan Hawkins might be able to get into the rotation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Sees 20 minutes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Handed two-game ban•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Ejected Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Hands out six dimes•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Dishes six assists in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores 13 points with two steals•