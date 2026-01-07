Alvarado will not suit up for Wednesday's game in Atlanta due to left oblique soreness.

The 27-year-old veteran is getting the night off on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but considering he's just dealing with some soreness in his oblique, there's a decent chance he'll be able to get back out there for Friday's game against the Wizards. With Alvarado watching from the sidelines Wednesday night, Jordan Hawkins might be able to get into the rotation.