Alvarado (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Alvarado won't be able to play Wednesday in Denver. The defensive-minded guard is battling an illness on the road. Jordan Hawkins, Javonte Green and Antonio Reeves might have to pick up the slack in the backcourt for New Orleans.
