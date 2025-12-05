Alvarado (elbow) returned to Thursday's game and finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two turnovers across 22 minutes in a 125-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Alvarado suffered a stinger to his left elbow late in the fourth quarter that caused him to retreat to the locker room, but he checked back in the game a short while later and was on the floor for the final two minutes of regulation, so it seems like he's fine. Alvarado has scored in double figures and hit multiple triples in three straight, and he'll look to make it four in a row Saturday in Brooklyn.