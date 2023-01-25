Alvarado finished Tuesday's 99-98 loss to the Nuggets with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 27 minutes.
Alvarado bounced back with an extremely efficient performance Tuesday following a 1-for-8 outing in his previous appearance. The backup point guard has now scored in double figures in four of his past five games and is averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 27.6 minutes during that stretch. However, with Brandon Ingram (toe) set to return Wednesday, Alvarado could see his role slightly decrease moving forward.
