Alvarado (ankle) posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists across 15 minutes in Monday's 129-93 win over the Kings.

Alvarado missed the Pelicans' first 13 games of the season while recovering from an ankle sprain, but he received the green light to make his debut Monday, albeit on a minute restriction. With the game turning into a blowout, the Pelicans didn't need to overextend Alvarado, who could gradually see his playing time creep up in the team's subsequent contests. Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are likely to see their respective minutes take hits moving forward with Alvarado back in the fold, though all could still make for low-end 12-to-14-team league options in category leagues until CJ McCollum (lung) and Trey Murphy (knee) are cleared to return to action.