Alvarado contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) across 12 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to Boston.

Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 3, Alvarado's fantasy appeal has been limited to deeper formats. Over his last six games, he averaged 8.7 points, 3.2 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 17.8 minutes per contest.