Alvarado provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 117-99 win over the Spurs.

Alvarado provided a scoring punch off the bench for the Pelicans Friday. Alvarado also dished out five dimes without turning the ball over. The second-year guard is averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20.9 minutes across 22 games this season.