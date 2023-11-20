Alvarado (ankle) said that he'll play in Monday's game against the Kings, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Alvarado had been listed as questionable for Monday's matchup, but he'll be able to make his season debut after missing the Pelicans' first 13 games with a right ankle sprain. He'll likely face some sort of minutes restriction during his first game back in action, but once he's fully ramped up, Alvarado could be a candidate to challenge Dyson Daniels for the starting point guard role while the Pelicans await the return or CJ McCollum, who is recovering from a collapsed right lung.