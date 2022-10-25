Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Alvarado will make his second career start with Herb Jones (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion), and Zion Williamson (hip) out. Alvarado will start alongside CJ McCollum in the backcourt but is more of a defensive specialist and shouldn't be counted upon for high-volume production.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Impressive off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Resting after heavy workload•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Signs multi-year deal with Pels•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Big game off bench against Spurs•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Pops for 15 off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Will play Friday•