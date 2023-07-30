The Puerto Rican national team announced Thursday that Alvarado (lower leg) won't participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Alvarado will sit out the FIBA World Cup after the Pelicans wouldn't clear the 25-year-old guard to play in the event after he suffered a stress reaction in his right tibia in late February, which kept him sidelined for New Orleans' final 20 games of the 2022-23 season. According to Puerto Rico's general manager, former NBA guard Carlos Arroyo, Alvarado underwent an MRI earlier in July that revealed he hadn't fully healed from the injury. Alvarado's absence from the FIBA event is still believed to be a matter of extra caution on the part of the Pelicans, who anticipate that he'll be fully cleared ahead of training camp.