Alvarado closed with 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nets.

Alvarado didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but he still ended with a decent stat line off the bench. He's now scored in double digits in back-to-back games, but the nature of his bench role and the inconsistencies on his shot makes him a tough player to roster outside of deep formats. He's averaging just 9.9 points per game since the start of December, which is even worse considering that he had a 38-point game against the Nuggets during that span on Dec. 4.