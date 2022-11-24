Alvarado registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 victory over San Antonio.

Alvarado shifted into the starting lineup and as expected, provided excellent streaming value. Nine assists and three steals can be highly valuable, both categories that can be difficult to find on the waiver wire. His stint in the starting lineup could be a short one but until it ends, he is worth grabbing as a short-term specialist pickup.