Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
CJ McCollum won't play Saturday due to rest, so Alvarado gets the nod in the backcourt next to Trey Murphy. Alvarado has started seven times this season and is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contests in that role.
